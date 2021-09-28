India's fintech adoption rate at 87% as compared to 64% globally: FM

-
ALSO READ
GST Council meet on Friday; pvt fintech firms set to enter e-invoicing zone
Indian fintech market poised for multi-fold growth for newer biz models
China seeks to ban data-rich firms from US IPOs: Dow Jones report
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Fintech firm Groww enters Rs 32-trillion MF space with Indiabulls purchase
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there should be no compromise on data privacy and safeguard of client data with an increasing number of Indians now using digital mode of payment.
Addressing the fintech industry, the minister said the value of digital transactions jumped to Rs 6 lakh crore in January-August 2021 from Rs 4 lakh crore and Rs 2 lakh crore in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
"Data privacy is one of the things which is very important and it is an issue on which there can be a lot of contentious views. However, basic respect for privacy...as the guiding principle is well appreciated.
"Safeguard of client data, is something which I think is the backbone to bringing trust. Unless my data is safeguarded well I wouldn't want to get into a scheme of things. So that is the guiding principle," Sitharaman said at the 'Global FinTech Fest 2021'.
During the event, a report on 'UN principles for responsible digital payments' was launched which outlines guiding principles for the government, users and for industry and businesses. The report also emphasises on including women and their participation in fintech.
"I am very impressed that today the UN principles for responsible digital payments are being launched. It is just the need of hour. We need ... all of us to understand that in our desire to bring in an interoperable system, a system which has to be pushed ahead because of the transparency virtues that it carries, we shouldn't be in a hurry to compromise on any one of these features," Sitharaman said.
The minister said the fintech adoption rate is 87 per cent in India, as against the global average of 64 per cent.
"I think India is the prime destination for digital activities, digital payments," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU