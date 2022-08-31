India's April-July fiscal deficit recorded at 20.5% of FY23 target

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser stks prey to subsidy withdrawal risk, high input costs: Analysts
India facing twin deficit problem due to commodity prices, subsidy: FinMin
Top headlines: RIL investor meet, surplus parked with RBI falls, and more
Where is India's economy headed after FinMin's twin deficit warning?
Rs 1,900 crore deficit likely to hit infrastructure projects in FY23
-
India’s fiscal deficit during the first four months of the ongoing financial year was at Rs 3.4 trillion or 20.5 per cent of the annual target, according to government data. In April-July 2021, the Centre’s fiscal deficit was Rs 3.2 trillion or 21.3 per cent of last year’s target.
The country's fiscal deficit is projected at 6.4 per cent of GDP for the year ending March 2023, as against 6.71 per cent for the previous year.
The Centre’s total receipts stood at Rs 7.86 trillion or 34.4 per cent of this year’s target; during the corresponding period a year ago, the figure stood at 34.6 per cent of last year’s Budget estimate.
Total expenditure during April-July 2022 was Rs 11.26 trillion or 28.6 per cent of the year’s target.
The government was able to record a fiscal surplus in July as it cut its expenditure during the month. The Centre’s total expenditure in July was Rs 1.78 trillion against Rs 3.62 trillion in June. Total receipts in July were Rs 1.89 trillion.
Relatively stronger receipt growth and weak expenditure growth in July 2022 led to a fiscal surplus, which was last witnessed in March 2020, said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings.
In the April-July period, the Centre’s tax revenue was Rs 6.6 trillion or 34.4 per cent of the full-year target. Non-tax revenue took a hit with Rs 89,583 crore mopped up in the first four months, meeting 33 per cent of the year’s target; this was 36 per cent lower than last year. This was mostly because of a major decline in dividend received by the Centre; the Reserve Bank of India in May announced it would transfer Rs 30,307 crore as dividend against Rs 99,122 crore last year.
The Union government’s gross tax revenue during April-July was 25 per cent higher than last year, and stood at Rs 8.69 trillion. The corporate tax collected in the first four months was Rs 1.96 trillion, against Rs 1.46 trillion collected in the same period last year. Income tax collected was Rs 2.42 trillion as compared to Rs 1.61 trillion last year.
“Based on present growth and inflation trend, Ind-Ra expects the Union government to exceed its FY23 net tax revenue target (INR19.347 trillion),” said Sinha. Non-tax revenue collections in the first four months were 33.2 per cent of FY23 Budget target, and if envisaged disinvestment does not go through, there may be challenges for the Union government’s finances, Sinha said.
The Centre spent Rs 1.1 trillion or 35 per cent of the full year’s estimate for food, fertiliser, and petroleum subsidies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU