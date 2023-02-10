JUST IN
India's forex drop by $1.494 bn to reach $ 575.267 bn as of Feb 3: RBI data
India's march to $40 trn economy can be seized by smuggling: Report
Indian smartphone shipments fall 10% YoY in CY22 to 144 mn, Q4 sees 27% dip
Govt made Rs 31,106 cr in FY23 through disinvestment, reports DIPAM
Rajasthan Budget: CM announces inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore
Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP
FIIs turn net buyers; invest $840 million in Indian bonds in 2023 so far
Rehaul rules to improve financing Indian green projects: Fitch unit
Analysis: Shock of war hits world economy at the crossroads post-Covid
UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's march to $40 trn economy can be seized by smuggling: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's forex drops by $1.494 bn to reach $575.267 bn as of Feb 3: RBI data

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.494 billion to reach USD 575.267 billion as of February 3, snapping a three-week rising trend, RBI data showed on Friday.

Topics
Indian Forex reserves | US Dollar | Indian rupee

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Forex reserves falling below $400 billion not a worry, say experts

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.494 billion to reach USD 575.267 billion as of February 3, snapping a three-week rising trend, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 3.03 billion to USD 576.76 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended February 3, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.323 billion to USD 507.695 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After rising for multiple weeks, gold reserves decreased by USD 246 million to USD 43.781 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 66 million to USD 18.544 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF climbed USD 9 million to USD 5.247 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Forex reserves

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.