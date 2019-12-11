India's fuel consumption grew 10.5% in November: Oil Ministry data

-
India's fuel demand rose 10.5 percent in November compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.77 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 9.2 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.53 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 23.5 percent to 2.27 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 2.5 percent to 1.25 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.7 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 2.0 percent in November.
