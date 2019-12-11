JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Over 26,400 complaints received against telcos by Trai during Nov-Jan: Govt
Business Standard

India's fuel consumption grew 10.5% in November: Oil Ministry data

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 9.2 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.53 million tonnes.

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

fuel

India's fuel demand rose 10.5 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.77 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 9.2 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.53 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 23.5 percent to 2.27 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 2.5 percent to 1.25 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.7 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 2.0 percent in November.
First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU