India's GDP growth slows to 4.1% in Q4, govt pegs FY22 growth at 8.7%

India's economy grew 4.1% in the January-March quarter of FY22, showed government data on Tuesday. This is the slowest pace in a year, following 5.4% growth in the previous quarter. India's grew 1.6% in Q4FY21.

Gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago.

"The growth in during 2021-22 is estimated at 8.7% as compared to a contraction of 6.6% in 2020-21," said Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.