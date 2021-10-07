India's GDP is expected to grow at 9.1% in 2021-22, says Ficci

-
ALSO READ
Kharif acreage improves further but heavy downpour a cause for concern
Kharif foodgrain output likely to touch record 150.5 mt this year
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
Fitch cuts GDP growth projections to 8.7% for FY22 from 10% earlier
After patchy start, southwest monsoon revival fuels hope for kharif crop
-
India's GDP is expected to grow at 9.1 per cent in 2021-22 as economic recovery, post the second wave of the pandemic, seems to be holding ground, Ficci said on Thursday. Ficci's Economic Outlook Survey also noted that the ongoing festive season would support this momentum.
However, the industry body cautioned that a likely surge in people's movement during Diwali can lead to a rise in the number of COVID cases again.
"The latest round of Ficci's Economic Outlook Survey has put forth an annual median GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 at 9.1 per cent. This marks a marginal improvement from the growth projection of 9 per cent recorded in the previous survey round (July 2021)," the chamber said.
Pick-up in monsoon rains in the latter part of the season and subsequent increase in kharif acreage is likely to keep growth expectations of the agriculture sector upbeat, it said.
The survey was conducted in September 2021 and drew responses from leading economists representing the industry, banking and financial services sector.
"The second quarter GDP data and the upcoming festive season should give a clearer idea of where we are headed on the recovery path and how the demand situation is panning out," it said.
With regard to heading back to the process of normalization, it was largely felt that the Reserve Bank may indicate a change of stance from accommodative to neutral in the February 2022 policy meeting, the survey said.
"However, a hike in the repo rate only looks imminent in the next fiscal year (April 2022). Also, the path towards positive real interest rates is expected to be a staggered one. Much would be contingent on the build-up in domestic price levels and the extent of tapering by the Federal Reserve," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU