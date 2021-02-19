India's graduating students will find less jobs in 2021, says survey

Graduating students would be less employable in 2021 than in 2020, shows a study by India Skills Report 2021 by Wheebox, conducted in partnership with Taggd, Confederation of Indian Industry, All India Council for Technical Education, Association of Indian Universities, and the United Nations Development Programme.
On the other hand, hiring by various sectors is likely to resume in 2021 after taking a beating in 2020.
This report is a combination of an assessment of 65,000 candidates from across India, who appeared for the Wheebox National Employability Test, and over 150 corporates across 15 industries who participated in the India Hiring Intent Survey.
