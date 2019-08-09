JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

June industrial output grows 2% y/y, better than analysts forecast
Business Standard

India's industrial output growth falls to 2%; power, mining expansion drops

Industrial production growth declined to 2 per cent in June, mainly on account of poor show by mining and manufacturing sectors.

Press Trust of India 

steel, manufacturing

India's rate of industrial production growth dropped to 2 per cent in June, mainly on account of poor show by mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 7 per cent in June 2018. There was a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which grew at 1.2 per cent in June as compared to 6.9 per cent a year ago.

The expansion in power generation sector stood at 8.2 per cent, compared to 8.5 per cent earlier. Mining growth dropped to 1.6 per cent in June from 6.5 per cent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal.
First Published: Fri, August 09 2019. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU