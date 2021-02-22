India's inflation target band needs adjustment, says CEA Subramanian

-
ALSO READ
Retail inflation to come down with easing of lockdowns: CEA Subramanian
CEA Subramanian asks NSC to make junked consumer spending report public
A B Pandey to Krishnamurthy Subramanian: The team behind FM's Budget 2021
Economic Survey's optimism about India's public debt looks misplaced
Reforms to unleash employment-led growth vs jobless expansion earlier: CEA
-
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's inflation target band needs to be refined to reflect demand-side factors, a senior government official said on Monday.
The current monetary policy framework, signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with the Reserve Bank of India in 2015, expires next month and is expected to be adjusted when it is signed off for the next five-year term to provide greater flexibility to support economic growth.
India's retail inflation, which had touched double-digits during the previous Congress party-led government, has gradually fallen, helping Modi to win a second term in 2019.
There is a need to refine the monetary policy target as the central bank's tools mainly addressed demand-side factors, while the current inflation target was affected by food prices, primarily dependent on supply-side measures, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said on Monday.
"I don't think that it is correct to rely on one metric," he said.
Food prices, which contribute nearly half of the consumer price index, have significantly affected headline CPI inflation in the last year, he told Reuters in an interview.
Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy returned toward the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2%-6% inflation target range last month after remaining above the central bank's comfort range for eight consecutive months.
Subramanian suggested that core inflation, which strips out food and fuel prices, could be a better indicator to target, adding there was a need to update the base year of 2011/12 and review household consumption items for the collection of monthly consumer price data to reflect the change in consumption patterns.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Euan Rocha and Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU