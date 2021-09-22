India's mineral production up 23% in June, says mines ministry

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Why the industry is unhappy with amendments to mining law
Mining that matters
Need for increase in mineral exploration activities in eastern states: Govt
With Taliban in power, China eyes lucrative rare-earth mines in Afghanistan
State-owned NMDC cuts prices of lump ore, fines by Rs 200 per tonne
-
India's mineral production rose by 23.1 per cent in June over the same month a year ago, according to the mines ministry.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of June 2021 at 105.5, was 23.1 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of June 2020, the ministry said in a statement.
"The cumulative growth for the period April-June period of 2020-21 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 27.4 per cent," the statement said.
Production level of important minerals in June 2021 includes coal 510 lakh tonnes, lignite 34 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,714 million cu m, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, bauxite 1,739 thousand tonnes, chromite 322 thousand tonnes and manganese ore 208 thousand tonnes.
The production of important minerals showing positive growth during June 2021 over June 2020 include chromite, magnesite and iron ore. The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include petroleum (crude), zinc conc phosphorite, gold and diamond.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU