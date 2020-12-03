India's next Budget to focus on boosting growth, says FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Govt kickstarts Budget-making exercise; health outlay may get 50% boost
Banks going to be catalysts for economic revival, says FM Sitharaman
Amid grim fiscal outlook, this 'act of god' could salvage Sitharaman's Budget
Economic recovery after Covid-19 shock make Samvat 2077 shimmer with hope
Union Budget 2021: Finance Ministry to start budgetary exercise from Oct 16
-
India's economy would return to growth in 2021-22 and higher spending in the budget due in February will lay the foundations for even stronger growth in the next four to five years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Reuters on Thursday.
With the world's second-highest cases of coronavirus despite a severe lockdown of its 1.3 billion people early on in the pandemic, India's economy is expected to contract nearly 10 per cent in the 2020-21 financial year.
But a recovery is taking hold now, Sitharaman told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, 2021.
"I would think 2021-22 will be very big, good traction year for achieving a really good rate of growth that itself is going to be a launching pad for 4-5 years of growing at a good speed, provided we do enough on the budget and spend on infrastructure," she said.
Unlike other countries such as the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom which poured billions of dollars in relief measures, the Indian government has been more measured in its approach because of limited resources and to curb its budget deficit from ballooning.
Sitharaman suggested the government could ease up on spending in the months ahead to boost the growth rate.
"I have to be conscious that if I don't spend now, then the stimulus is meaningless, if I don't spend now the revival is going to get deferred and we can't afford that."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU