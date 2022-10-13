JUST IN
India's palm oil imports rise 18% in Sept, veg oil up 17% MoM: Trade body

India's palm oil imports in September jumped about 18% from the previous month to 1.17 million tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 17% to 1.64 million tonnes, a trade body said on Thursday.

Imports of soyoil gained 7% to 261,815 tonnes while sunflower oil imports jumped 18% to 159,810 tonnes, a release said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 14:34 IST

