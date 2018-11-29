JUST IN
India's Q2 GDP data to be out on Friday: Here's what to expect

Indivjal Dhasmana 

While there is consensus that the economic growth in the second quarter of the current financial year will not be as high as 8.2 per cent recorded in the first quarter, estimates vary from 7.2 per cent to 7.6 per cent. The range of GVA growth rate is 7.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent against 8 per cent in the first quarter. The GDP data will be released on Friday.

The data will give figures and indications for demand, investments and government expenditure as well. As the data comes ahead of the RBI monetary review next month and it may play a crucial role in the stance of the central bank.

First Published: Thu, November 29 2018. 22:37 IST

