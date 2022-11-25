JUST IN
India's wheat planting area up nearly 11% y/y on record prices
India capable of growing 9%, but 6.5-7% satisfactory: Sanjeev Sanyal
States seek greater fiscal space, budgetary autonomy from finance ministry
15-yr-old govt vehicles will be scrapped, policy sent to states: Gadkari
India's forex reserves grow for second week; rise $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme: Report
FM Sitharaman seeks to shrink budget deficit as global headwinds loom
India wins vice presidency of International Electrotechnical Commission
Global funds may invest $25 bn a year in Indian infra, says Ambit Capital
IT sector hiring down 43% in Oct; recovery likely in Jan-March: Study
Centre releases Rs 17k cr GST compensation to states, says FinMin
India's wheat planting area up nearly 11% y/y on record prices

Farmers have also increased acreage under rapeseed, the key winter-sown oilseed, to 7.1 million hectares as of Nov. 25

wheat | agriculture in India | Farming

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 15.3 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 11% from a year ago, the government data showed on Friday, as record high prices have encouraged planting.

Farmers have also increased acreage under rapeseed, the key winter-sown oilseed, to 7.1 million hectares as of Nov. 25, up from last year's 6.2 million hectares, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare said in its weekly update of sowing data.

 

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jason Neely)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 18:47 IST

