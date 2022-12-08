India sees up to $9 bn mobile phone exports in FY23: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India expects its exports to rise to 700 billion rupees ($8.50 billion) to 750 billion rupees ($9.11 billion) this fiscal year, a government minister said on Thursday.

The exports will be of "classic and leading brands", including products of companies like Apple Inc made in India, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and technology.

Exports were $5.8 billion in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, according to media reports.

($1 = 82.3640 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)