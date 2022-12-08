JUST IN
India sees up to $9 bn mobile phone exports in FY23: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India achieves 166GW of renewable energy capacity till October: R K Singh
With jobs no longer secure, career cushioning is taking centre stage
Layoffs deemed illegal if not carried as per Industrial Disputes Act: Yadav
Power deficit declines to 0.1% in October from 2% in April this year
ADB approves $780 mn loan to expand Chennai's metro rail network
Kharif season 2022-23: Paddy procurement gathers pace in Chhattisgarh
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
FAME II: E2W makers want govt to delay localisation norms by 12-18 months
India faces no immediate impact of oil tanker pileup in Turkey: Officials
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India achieves 166GW of renewable energy capacity till October: R K Singh
Business Standard

India sees up to $9 bn mobile phone exports in FY23: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India expects its mobile phones exports to rise to 700 billion rupees ($8.50 billion) to 750 billion rupees ($9.11 billion) this fiscal year, a government minister said on Thursday

Topics
Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Mobile phones

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India expects its mobile phones exports to rise to 700 billion rupees ($8.50 billion) to 750 billion rupees ($9.11 billion) this fiscal year, a government minister said on Thursday.

The exports will be of "classic and leading brands", including products of companies like Apple Inc made in India, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and technology.

Exports were $5.8 billion in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, according to media reports.

($1 = 82.3640 Indian rupees)

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.