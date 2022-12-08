India sees up to $9 bn mobile phone exports in FY23: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

-
ALSO READ
About 52 mn trained under digital literacy scheme: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
5G technology will transform every Indian's life, says MoS Chandrasekhar
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
Technologies like quantum computing core for India's growth: MoS IT
Every part of North-East will be connected with 4G: MoS Chadrasekhar
-
India expects its mobile phones exports to rise to 700 billion rupees ($8.50 billion) to 750 billion rupees ($9.11 billion) this fiscal year, a government minister said on Thursday.
The exports will be of "classic and leading brands", including products of companies like Apple Inc made in India, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and technology.
Exports were $5.8 billion in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31, according to media reports.
($1 = 82.3640 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU