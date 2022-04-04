India signs deals to export 7.2 million T sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

Indian mills have signed contracts to export 7.2 million tonnes of in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Mills have already dispatched around 5.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, the Indian Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Mills have so far produced 31 million tonnes of in the current year, up from last year's 27.87 million tonnes, the trade body said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)