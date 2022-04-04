Morgan Stanley expects RBI to raise rates by 125 bps cumulatively in FY23

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
India on path of economic recovery aided by govt reforms: DEA Secy
High oil prices to hurt world economic recovery: India to OPEC
Economic recovery broadened in Q3FY22, but durability elusive: ICRA
-
Morgan Stanley expects the RBI to embark on policy normalisation with a 15-20bps hike in the reverse repo rate to normalise the policy rate corridor in the upcoming MPC meeting.
This is against the backdrop of both domestic and global developments. While growth recovery in India begins to exhibit signs of durable recovery, higher commodity prices led by escalated geopolitical tensions and the hawkish pivot in key global central banks will likely have a bearing on MPC deliberations.
Further, we expect inflation to remain above the upper threshold of the RBI's inflation targeting band for the next few months and to decelerate to around 5.5 per cent by 4Q22, Morgan Stanley said.
As such, we expect the RBI to adjust the reverse repo rate upwards in the April policy and follow that up with a repo rate hike in the June policy, with a cumulative rise of 125bps in F2023, the foreign brokerage has projected.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU