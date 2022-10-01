India slashes base import prices of crude, refined palm oil and gold

-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.
Commodity New price in $ Old price in $
Crude palm oil 937 996
RBD palm oil 982 1,019
RBD palmolein 998 1,035
Crude soya oil 1,257 1,362
Gold 533 549
Silver 608 635
Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard)
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 12:05 IST
