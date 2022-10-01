JUST IN
Rajnath seeks industry cooperation to take defence sector to new heights
Best of BS Opinion: Surviving interesting times, Indian rich list & more
Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
MeitY set to revamp National Informatics Centre, make it 'future-ready'
Higher rates to hit real estate and infrastructure projects, say experts
Residential sales might see a slowdown as RBI hikes repo rate: Experts
UP, Gujarat, MP may be next to get Centre's grant for laying fibre cables
RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 3-year high; FY23 GDP forecast cut to 7%
Delhi govt earns Rs 768 crore revenue in one month under old excise policy
Total govt liabilities rise to Rs 146 trn in Q1: Finance ministry report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rajnath seeks industry cooperation to take defence sector to new heights
Business Standard

Adequate food stock to meet Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana requirements: Govt

Amid concerns raised by the Finance Ministry over continuation of PMGKAY till December 2022 owing to inadequate food grains and extra burden on the exchequer, Govt claimed that it has sufficient stock

Topics
PMGKY | Centre

IANS  |  New Delhi 

grains, wheat grains

Amid concerns raised by the Finance Ministry over continuation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till December 2022 owing to inadequate food grains and extra burden on the exchequer, Government on Friday claimed that it has sufficient stock to meet additional requirements.

"Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sufficient stock of foodgrains to meet the requirement of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other schemes and additional requirement of PMGKAY," Food and Public Distribution Ministry said in a statement.

It added that as on date, FCI has approximately 232 LMT of wheat and 209 LMT rice in the Central pool.

"Even after meeting requirement of stock under NFSA, other welfare schemes and PMGKAY phase VII, as on April 1, 2023, FCI will be having stock comfortably more than the buffer norms," it further said.

It is estimated that as on April 2, 2023, approximately 113 LMT wheat and 236 LMT rice will be available in the central pool after meeting all the requirements, against the buffer norms of 75 LMT of wheat and 136 LMT of rice, official sources said.

Earlier this week, Government had announced that it will extend PMGKAY by three more months from October 1 till December 31, 2022, keeping in mind the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections, which are due on December 2022.

Finance Ministry had cautioned the Food Department that extending the scheme would entail an additional burden of Rs 44,762 crore on the exchequer.

Also due to rising subsidy burden and high fuel prices as well as supply disruptions due to Ukraine conflict, the scheme should not be extended at all, Finance Ministry had advised.

It had further said that even if the scheme is extended, the quantity offered under it should be curtailed.

Government however will continue to offer 5 kg of food grains per person under PMGKAY, which is in addition to ration supplied to the poor under NFSA provisions.

--IANS

ans/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PMGKY

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 08:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.