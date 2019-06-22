India to have a National Electricity Discom, NTPC-Power Grid sign MoU

Heralding a major change in the power distribution sector of the country, two leading public sector utilities, Ltd and Corporation of India, have formed a joint venture to set up a National Distribution Company.

This paves way for NTPC, a leading power generator, and which owns India's largest power transmission network to get into consumer supply business.

The move could also hint at another round of power distribution reforms such as separation of content and carriage business -- the infrastructure builder for power supply and the supplier to the consumer would be two separate companies. This would bring more competition in power distribution, with more than one supplier. The following has been suggested in the latest amendments to the Act, 2003 which is yet to be tabled in the parliament.

A statement by the spokesperson of the ministry of power said, "An agreement has been entered between & on 21st June 2019 for formation of JV Company on 50:50 equity basis for setting up National Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (NEDCL). The main objective of JVC is to undertake the business for distribution of electricity in distribution circles in various States and Union Territories of India and other related activities."

This statement was also posted on social media by Power Grid.

The announcement comes at a time when the existing reform scheme has been declared as a failed scheme by several agencies. Launched in 2015, it aimed at turning around the state owned discoms financially and operationally. While the financial part was concluded with states taking over the losses of discoms and issuing bonds, operational front is facing challenges.

Loses of state-owned discoms grew by over 40 per cent to Rs 21,658 crore at the end of FY19. At the same time, the dues of discoms to power gencos stood at Rs 38,023 crore.