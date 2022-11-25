JUST IN
India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects: Official
India's wheat planting area up nearly 11% y/y on record prices
India capable of growing 9%, but 6.5-7% satisfactory: Sanjeev Sanyal
States seek greater fiscal space, budgetary autonomy from finance ministry
15-yr-old govt vehicles will be scrapped, policy sent to states: Gadkari
India's forex reserves grow for second week; rise $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme: Report
FM Sitharaman seeks to shrink budget deficit as global headwinds loom
India wins vice presidency of International Electrotechnical Commission
Global funds may invest $25 bn a year in Indian infra, says Ambit Capital
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's wheat planting area up nearly 11% y/y on record prices
Business Standard

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects: Official

The objective of the exercise is to reduce the cost of transactions, said India's Ambassador to the UAE

Topics
India UAE | bilateral ties | Foreign trade policy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

export

The central banks of India and UAE are discussing a concept paper on promoting bilateral trade in rupee and dirham with a view to reduce transaction cost, a top official said on Friday.

India's Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said that the concept paper for trade in local currencies was shared by India.

The central banks of both the countries will discuss the standard operating procedures and modalities, he told reporters here.

The objective of the exercise is to reduce the cost of transactions, he added.

India and the UAE had already signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in February to give a fillip to bilateral trade and economic ties.

The free trade agreement was aimed at providing significant benefits to Indian as well as UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs.

Following the free trade pact, bilateral trade is expected to increase from the current USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion in the next five years.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE stood at USD 43.3 billion in 2020-21. Exports were worth USD 16.7 billion and imports aggregated at USD 26.7 billion in 2020-21. The two-way commerce stood at USD 59.11 billion in 2019-20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India UAE

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.