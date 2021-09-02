India, UK agree to be ambitious on services deal in FTA negotiations

-
ALSO READ
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
-
India and the United Kingdom on Thursday expressed their commitment to working out a free trade agreement and said the two countries would be ambitious while negotiating on services in the deal.
"We agree to be ambitious when considering services in the forthcoming FTA negotiations," said a joint statement by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her UK counterpart Rishi Sunak.
Pointing out that services account for 71 per cent of UK's GDP and 54 per cent of India's, the statement released after
India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue said both countries recognise the importance of services in their respective economies.
Meanwhile, the UK welcomes India on junking retrospective income taxation and raising the cap on foreign direct investment in insurance from 49 per cent to 74 per cent, besides removing the ownership and control requirements in the sector. It should be noted that Vodafone, which is one of the 17 companies embroiled in a retrospective taxation dispute with India, is a UK-based company.
The UK said junking of retrospective taxation will strengthen the business environment and is part of India's move on improving ease of doing business.
The UK requested the Indian finance minister for changes in the offer for participation for the reinsurance regulation so that all onshore reinsurers are given equal preference for participation in reinsurance placements.
On privatisation, the joint statement said the UK will work with DIPAM to share its experience through a series of workshops.
The two sides agreed to explore facilitating dual listing of green, social and sustainable bonds on the London Stock Exchange and Gift City exchanges.
Both sides agreed to build on RuPay cards and explore options for enhancing cross-border payments between the UK and India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU