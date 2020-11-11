India unveils Rs 1.46-trn incentive program to lure global manufacturers

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves production-linked incentives worth Rs 2 trn for 10 sectors
Reform and incentives
Self-reliance in manufacturing stumbles on massive import dependence
Foreign investors pour $538 mn into Indian bonds in Sept, turn net buyers
Single-window clearance expected to start in April with 20 states on board
-
India approved an incentive program worth Rs 1.46 trillion ($20 billion) to attract companies to set up manufacturing in the South Asian nation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
The government will offer production-linked incentives to 10 sectors including automobile, solar panel and specialty-steel makers over a five-year period, she said after a meeting of a ministerial panel on Wednesday. Textile units, food processing plants and specialized pharmaceutical product makers are also eligible for the incentives.
“This is something that will immediately give greater impetus to manufacturing,” Sitharaman said.
The plan will help India become a global manufacturing hub, she added. The incentive program, mooted by the country’s policy planning body Niti Aayog, uses the template of a program implemented earlier this year to draw businesses away from China.
About two dozen companies including Samsung Electronics Co. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. pledged $1.5 billion to set up mobile-phone factories after India offered to pay them an amount equivalent to 4%-6% of their incremental sales over the next five years.
Attracting investments is key for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revive an economy headed for its deepest annual contraction this financial year.
His government has already cut corporate taxes to among the lowest in Asia, overhauled insolvency rules and eased foreign direct investment norms to improve the ease of doing business. Modi set a goal to grow the share of manufacturing in the economy to 25% from about 16% currently as part of the so-called ‘Make in India’ program.
©2020Bloomberg
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU