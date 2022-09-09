India, US to soon hold trade policy forum meet to promote trade, investment

-
ALSO READ
Goyal to meet US trade representative, commerce secy on visit next week
Secy Raimondo, EAM Jaishankar meet to discuss US-India commercial ties
Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal to visit US for various multilateral meets in Sept
Indian-American Arun Venkataraman sworn in as US asst secy of commerce
Piyush Goyal expresses desire to collaborate with Stanford University
-
India and the US will "very soon" hold the next ministerial-level meeting of the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in America to discuss ways for promoting trade and investment between the countries.
India and the US held the 12th TPF in New Delhi on November 23 last year.
The forum is an inter-agency collaboration led by the US Trade Representative (USTR).
It is the principal trade dialogue between the two countries. It has five focus groups: Agriculture, Investment, Innovation and Creativity (intellectual property rights), Services, and Tariff and Non-Tariff Barriers.
"We will be having the next trade policy forum very soon in the US and in the TPF we are hoping to add further deliverables and newer areas of engagement being discussed, for which both teams have been tasked to start engaging with each other," Goyal told reporters here.
The minister held a bilateral meeting here with USTR Katherine Tai and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
When asked about restoring the trade benefits under GSP(Generalized System of Preferences) programme of the US, the Indian minister said :"I don't think that's an issue anymore. None of our exports have been affected by the GSP. So I think that's not an issue; that we have even discussed in recent times, including today".
Talking about other meetings, the minister said he discussed ways to increase trade and economic relations with his counterparts from Vietnam and Japan.
"Areas of mutual interest were discussed, particularly with the view to expanding our exports to both these countries," Goyal said adding there is a huge potential, particularly with Japan to further expand bilateral trade.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU