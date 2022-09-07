Piyush Goyal expresses desire to collaborate with Stanford University

-
In an attempt to deepen the partnership between India and the US, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed a desire to collaborate with Stanford University on Tuesday.
During his visit to Stanford University, the Union Minister expressed India's desire to collaborate with Stanford's newly launched Doerr School of Sustainability, the University's new hub for research and innovation focused on advancing the long-term prosperity of the planet.
Goyal underlined the need for a deeper understanding of India's energy needs and potential solutions for the sustainable development of the industrial and economic activity.
He also stressed partnerships between Stanford Graduate School of Business and Indian Management Institutions.
In his meeting with the Stanford leadership, Goyal also discussed a new paradigm for large-scale semiconductor and other electronics manufacturing in India.
Goyal in his address at Stanford University also highlighted the difference between theoretical knowledge and its practical implementation.
"Due to structured education, there is a belief in management principle that the knowledge coming from textbooks is different from the ground realities," he said.
Moreover, Goyal proposed an industry policy framework for supporting growth of the health technology industry, including medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health, to create a viable, scalable ecosystem that affordably serves billions of patients worldwide.
The minister is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.
Minister Goyal will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting. The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 10:21 IST