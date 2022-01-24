Indian digital infra needs investment of up to $23 bn by 2025: Report

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India's full schedule, match timings, live telecast
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
-
Digital infrastructure sector needs investment of up to USD 23 billion by 2025, to support the growing demand of digital services and rising online traffic, says a report.
The EY joint report released recently in collaboration with Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) shared data projection for investment required in physical digital infrastructure vital for connecting people online by 2025.
"Whether it is health tech, edutech, consumer tech India is leading the way. We will see USD 200 billion e-commerce market, USD 12 billion edutech market," EY emerging markets TMT leader Prashant Singhal said.
Singhal further added that "India is innovating on digital. For this revolution to happen, we need to have digital infrastructure in place. Tower companies are transforming themselves to digital infrastructure companies. This would require an investment of almost USD 20 billion over the next 3-5 years."
According to the EY-DIPA joint report, as many as 330 million people will be using 5G and sectors like e-commerce, education, healthcare will grow their presence online.
EY estimates investments in the range of USD 17-23 billion will be required in the segment by 2025.
This comprises investment in the range of USD 7 billion to USD 9 billion each for macro tower additions and fibre deployments, USD 2-3 billion for outdoor small cells which will be important for 5G roll out, USD 500-800 million in Wi-Fi and in-building solutions, USD 500-700 million in edge data centers and USD 500 million in data centers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU