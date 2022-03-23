Indian states and their propensity to exaggerate their GSDP numbers

About a decade or more after it became obvious that gross domestic product calculations by many states are not even estimates, but aspirations, the practice shows no signs of easing off. In pandemic-hit FY21, when the centre calculated the economy had shrunk by 1.4 per cent at current prices, the sum of the gross state domestic products, at current prices shows a vibrant growth rate of over 6 per cent, year on year.

For the current year, FY22, states shall once repeat the feat. In another week, the revised estimates of GSDP will be available, but already the total has reached close ...