Indirect tax mop-up at Rs 6.12 trn in Apr-Nov; FY19 target at Rs 11.16 trn

The government is targeting to mop up Rs 11.16 trillion as collection from the levy of Central and Integrated GST and in 2018-19, was informed on Friday.

During April-November of the ongoing financial year, the total net collection (inclusive of CGST, and GST-Compensation Cess) is Rs 6.1265347 trillion, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

"The Budget Estimate (BE) for indirect taxes revenue (inclusive of CGST, and GST-Compensation Cess) for 2018-19 has been fixed at Rs 11.16 lakh crore (Rs 11.16 trillion)," Shukla said.



The revenue target is set for the full financial year, the actual collection for 2018-19 will be known after the end of the financial year, he added.

The minister said various administrative steps have been taken by the government to achieve the target for this financial year.



These include GST rate rationalisation to improve the tax compliance, mandatory e-filing and e-payment of taxes, penalty for delayed payment, extensive use of third party sources such as State VAT Department, Income Tax etc for compliance verification, he added.