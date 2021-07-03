Industry seeks deadline extension for comments on draft e-commerce rules

-
Industry associations have requested the government for an extension of the July 6 deadline for sending in comments on draft rules for e-commerce players, according to sources.
In a consultation between industry associations and Department of Consumer Affairs, industry representatives sought extension beyond the July 6 deadline.
According to sources, some representatives were of the view that the proposed guidelines will not help consumers, and that lack of parity between online and offline sellers will hurt interest of consumers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Ban on fraudulent flash sales, mis-selling and appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, on which the government has sought public comments by July 6.
Among other amendments, the government has proposed registration of every e-commerce entity which intends to operate in India with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were first notified in July last year. Their violations attract penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
