JUST IN
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till August this fiscal
India's core sector output growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in August
Proof to PM's commitment to make India innovation hub: NITI VC on GII rank
Working on law to promote ease of doing biz; may bring bill soon: Goyal
New cities being built in country as per global business demand: PM Modi
Inflation seen staying above 4% target, averaging 5.2% in FY24: RBI report
Centre to put curbs on imports of some items to arrest rupee's fall: Report
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 50bps; here's how it will impact you
Durga puja artisans struggle with budget cuts, rising costs in Assam
How a lab in IIT Delhi is looking to plug leakages in PDS with digitisation
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Fiscal deficit touches 32.6% of annual target till August this fiscal
Business Standard

Inflation forcing rural India to buy fewer essentials items: Report

A new report reveals people in villages are concerned about inflation and its impact on their financial condition

Topics
Rural economy | Rise in inflation | purchasing

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

rural, villages, swachh bharat
The rural markets witnessed a 5% decline in monthly purchases of essential items, finds a new study

Rural India is purchasing fewer daily use items, as a result of inflation's impact on household budgets, a report said.

Released on Thursday, the Rural Barometer Report by research firm Kantar and GroupM's Dialogue Factory, showed that the monthly purchases of essential items have decreased by 5 per cent in rural markets between December 2021 and July 2022. These essential goods include cooking oils, laundry products, biscuits, and chocolates, as well as personal hygiene products.

The survey stated that more rural customers are choosing to buy small packs of brands across all product categories to maintain household budgets than switching to cheaper brands.

The report that surveyed over 4,000 rural consumers aged between 18 to 55 years, said that as much as 70 per cent of the participants raised concerns about inflation and its impact on their finance.

Both skilled and unskilled workers as well as small business owners, such as traders and shopkeepers, were among those who reported to worry about their finances. Although individuals involved in agriculture were less anxious about their financial status, they were less optimistic about the nation's economic health, it added.

In August, a survey by NielsenIQ reported that the demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in rural areas of India was lower than in urban areas between April and June as volumes went down 2.4 per cent.

Earlier in September, FMCG company Wipro Consumer Care, the maker of Santoor soaps, had acknowledged that the demand for compact packs was greater in rural than in urban markets. The company warned decline in demand in states with lower-than-average-monsoon, such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal, even though September quarter witnessed an increase while inflation began to stabilise.

According to the Rural Barometer survey, northern India and West Bengal expressed less faith in the economy than those in the south, with the exception of Karnataka. However, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had more confidence in the economy.

Consumer confidence began to decline in the first half of 2022 as a result of inflation concerns, according to Dalveer Singh, head of experiential marketing for Asia-Pacific at Dialogue Factory.

The survey respondents said that while monthly household spending increased by 8 per cent, monthly household income increased by 12 per cent, during the same period which is helping to counter inflation. Two out of every three rural Indian households were concerned about inflation, according to Puneet Avasthi, senior executive director, specialised companies, insights division, Kantar. But, he added that due to increase in household earnings, there has been stability.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rural economy

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 17:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.