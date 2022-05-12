Inflation getting broad-based, RBI set to hike repo by 1% in FY23: Report

-
ALSO READ
Inflation expected to average 5.4% in FY23, says CRISIL's DK Joshi
Richard Turrin on China's official digital currency
E-commerce, pharma sector to revive demand for packaging paper: CRISIL
Will RBI's digital currency give a fillip to fintech sector?
Euro slips to month-low as West prepares new Russia sanctions
-
With headline inflation accelerating to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, ratings agency Crisil said price rise is getting broad-based, and the Reserve Bank is likely to respond with rate hikes of up to 1 percentage point in FY23.
The research wing of the entity said it now expects the average consumer price inflation for FY23 to come at 6.3 per cent -- above the RBI's tolerance of 6 per cent -- as against 5.5 per cent recorded in FY22.
The RBI hiked its key rate by 0.40 per cent in a surprise move last week while keeping an accommodative stance. Analysts said the move had to be undertaken fearing a sharp spike in the April data.
"Inflation is set to become broad-based this fiscal, rising across food, fuel and core inflation....we expect the RBI to raise repo rates by another 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent in the rest of this fiscal," Crisil said.
Its analysts made it clear that the rate hikes will be ineffective in bringing down food or fuel inflation, but can help check a generalisation in inflation by curbing the second-round effects.
The government "will need to pull its weight to control price rise", they said, admitting that it is a tradeoff where reducing taxes and subsidies will lead to added fiscal pressure.
The agency's peer India Ratings expects the RBI to hike the repo rate by up to 0.75 per cent in FY23 and also another 0.50 per cent hike in the cash reserve ratio.
The agency expects lower quantum of rate hikes despite expecting inflation print for FY23 to come in at a higher 7 per cent, and added that a peak will be achieved in September 2022.
Stating that the off-policy hike was justified, Icra Ratings' chief economist Aditi Nayar said, "We now foresee a high likelihood that the MPC will raise the repo rate by 0.40 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively, over the next two policies to 5.15 per cent, followed by a pause to assess the impact of growth. As of now, we continue to see the terminal rate at 5.5 per cent by the middle of 2023." Kotak Mahindra Bank's senior economist Upasna Bhardwaj said the release of the data will "intensify the pressure" on the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) to aggressively frontload policy rate hikes, especially with no near term respite seen on the supply side amid geopolitical tensions.
"We expect another 0.90-1.10 per cent of repo rate hike in 2022, with 0.35-0.40 per cent in the June policy. We also expect additional CRR hike of 0.50 per cent in order to quickly streamline the monetary policy and liquidity stance," she added.
The jump in inflation is dangerous and a scary start for the new fiscal year, Acuite Ratings and Research said in a note, adding that it also expects rate hikes of 1 per cent in the remainder of the fiscal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU