Irdai and NHA to develop National Health Claims Exchange to settle claims

Based on a presentation by R S Sharma, CEO of NHA, chairman of Irdai Debasish Panda, has proposed creation of a working group with representation from the industry

Irdai and National Health Authority (NHA) will develop a National Health Claims Exchange as a digital platform to settle health claims.
Based on a presentation by R S Sharma, CEO of NHA, chairman of Irdai Debasish Panda, has proposed creation of a working group with representation from the industry to decide how to make the largest segment of general insurance in India attract more people to buy health insurance.

First Published: Sat, July 02 2022. 01:58 IST

