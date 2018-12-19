JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Gujarat government to write off electricity bills worth Rs 6.5 billion

How nationalism can invent enemies, sanctify a militarised consciousness
Business Standard

Isro's military communications satellite GSAT-7A to be launched today

It is believed that the 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite will give a boost to the Defence forces' communication capabilities

ANI  |  Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India] 

GSAT7A
GSAT7A

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Wednesday launch the country's newest satellite GSAT-7A from the second launch pad of Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

It is believed that the 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite will give a boost to the Defence forces' communication capabilities. It is scheduled for launch today at 4.10 pm.

GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F11 (GSLV-F11) with indigenous cryogenic upper stage has a total of three stages before reaching the destined orbit using the onboard propulsion system.

Though the first stage will take place within 20 minutes of the lift-off, it might take one or two days after separation from the launcher to reach its final orbital stage.

ALSO READ: Isro to go to Venus by 2023 after Mars success, human spaceflight plans

This heavyweight communication satellite will provide vital data for hi-tech communication in strategic fields.
First Published: Wed, December 19 2018. 06:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements