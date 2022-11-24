JUST IN
Budget 2023: Exporters urge govt for fiscal incentives, lower customs duty
SEA urges govt to hike refined palm oil import duty to save local refiners
Govt fixes indicative value for The Ashok hotel under NMP at Rs 7,409 crore
India to grow at moderately brisk rate, inflation to ease: FinMin
EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000
Greenfield construction cost for developers up 5-7% in Q3 2022: Report
Exporters demand fiscal support, credit at affordable rates in next Budget
77% employers likely used more apprentices in second half of 2022: Report
Recession unlikely in APAC region in coming year: Moody's Analytics
Need to promote circular economy to deal with climate change issues: Kant
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Budget 2023: Exporters urge govt for fiscal incentives, lower customs duty
Unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in July-September 2022: NSO survey
Business Standard

Issuers of municipal debt securities can issue green bonds, says Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said issuers of municipal debt securities can issue green bonds in compliance with rules governing issue and listing of non-convertible securities.

Topics
SEBI | Green bonds issuance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said issuers of municipal debt securities can issue green bonds in compliance with rules governing issue and listing of non-convertible securities.

A green bond is like any other bond where a debt instrument is issued by an entity for raising funds from investors. The proceeds of a green bond offering are 'ear-marked' for use towards financing green projects.

Sebi (Issue and Listing of Municipal Debt Securities) or ILMDS rules provide the framework for issuance and listing of municipal debt securities. It also specified the continuous disclosure and compliance requirements to be complied with by issuers of Municipal Debt Securities.

The ILMDS rules do not define 'green debt security'.

However, Sebi's (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) or NCS norms defines green debt security. Further the regulator, in 2021, came out with operational guidelines providing the initial and continuous disclosure requirements for entities issuing or proposing to issue green debt securities.

The regulator said it has received representations from market participants on the compliances an issuer under the ILMDS Regulations would have to undertake in case it is desirous of issuing a green debt security, in the absence of similar provisions in the ILMDS norms.

"Accordingly, an issuer under the ILMDS Regulations may issue a green debt security if it falls within the definition of "green debt security", as per...NCS Regulations," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

In addition to the requirements prescribed under the ILMDS rules, such issuer will have to comply with the provisions for green debt security specified in NCS rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.