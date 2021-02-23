IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies targeting to hire 1,000 employees at Nagpur facility
Artificial Intelligence to transform businesses: Infosys President Joshi
Infosys McCamish acquires underwriting platform from STEP Solutions
Cognizant India net profit declines 11.4% to Rs 5,455 crore in FY20
IT sector's return to office will be gradual, not 100% in 2021
-
India's IT sector is experiencing a sequential growth in hiring since the lockdown in 2020, witnessing 39 per cent growth in job postings in January compared to the previous month, according to a report.
IT sector was followed by BPO (10 per cent growth) and banking (6 per cent), according to the report by job site SCIKEY.
Job postings have seen a significant rise in several metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi, accounting for more than 50 per cent jobs in the sector in January 2021, it added.
The report by SCIKEY Market Network has analysed data from over 15,000 job postings across India.
Further, the report revealed that Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the highest paying cities for IT jobs in India for the salary bracket of Rs 25 lakhs or more.
Bengaluru also tops the chart for jobs with salary bracket for less than Rs 6 lakh and between Rs 6-15 lakh, it added.
The report said project managers are highly in demand in the IT sector (47 per cent), followed by construction (6 per cent), banking (4 per cent) and recruitment (3 per cent).
Digital marketing (30 per cent) is also one of the top roles for hiring compared to other industries, it added.
"The IT sector has made extraordinary progress in recovering the jobs lost despite the pandemic.IT professionals are playing a critical role in digital transformation and enabling many sectors of the economy to continue to operate through remote work.
"Although, some parts of the jobs market are still struggling,IT employment remains in a bright spot. If the growth continues, we will soon see a recovery in all the lost IT jobs," SCIKEY co-founder Akshay Sharma added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU