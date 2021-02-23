Several nations have joined India's Solar initiative: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Modi in Kolkata for Bose's birth anniversary, to also visit Assam
Brahmaputra not just a river but manifestation of Assam's diversity: Modi
Modi opens coffers for Assam before polls, accuses prior govts of neglect
Strong India following Netaji's footsteps, from LOC to LAC: Modi in Kolkata
-
Lauding India's contribution in the global fight against climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that many countries in the world have joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) initiative started by the country.
"At a time when the world is battling the challenges of climate change, India has placed the idea of an International Solar Alliance before the world and embodied it. Today many nations are joining with this initiative started by India. Now it is upon us that we take this initiative further," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing.
PM Modi called on the need to provide cheap, affordable and environment-friendly technology to the world, adding that India is one of those countries where the price of solar power is very less.
Stressing on the need to initiate a clean cooking movement in India, PM Modi said that a storage battery can be created to provide solar energy door-to-door.
"India needs technology that causes minimal harm to the environment, has durability and is used easily by people," he said.
Speaking on disaster management, PM Modi said: "In case of large disasters, along with loss of life, the biggest harm is caused to infrastructure. Understanding this, two years back, India had called for the Centre for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in United Nations (UN). Many nations are joining this initiative."
He further said that the world has welcomed India's initiatives toward disaster management and called on technology experts to provided disaster-resilient infrastructure to the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students at IIT-Kharagpur to recognize their own potential and move forward with confidence by following mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.
"India of the 21st century has changed. Now IIT is not only the Indian Institute of Technology but the Institute of indigenous technology. Students should have - self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur.
"As an engineer, you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. That is, in a way, you have the vision to see subjects in more detail. In this way, you have the vision to see subjects in a more detailed way," he said while lauding the efforts of the students to bring in innovative devices.
"There is no scope for hurry in the field of science and technology and innovation. A technological failure always leads to new innovation. Have patience in every," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU