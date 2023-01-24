ITDC signs pact with Ministry of Ayush for promoting medical tourism

The India Tourism Development Corporation has signed a pact with the Ministry of Ayush for promotion of in the field of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

Under the agreement, the will promote "Heal in India Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda, Yoga and other Indian traditional systems of medicine", a statement said.

It will also as assist in establishing the country as the number one destination for medical value travel in consultation with the Ayush and Tourism ministry, the statement said.

Medical value travel, also known as health tourism or is defined as travel for the purpose of maintaining, improving or restoring health through medical intervention.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, will explore establishing Ayurveda and yoga centres in hotels run by it.

The pact was signed in the presence of Pramod Kumar Pathak, special secretary- MoA, SRK Vidyarthi, director, MoA, and Piyush Tiwari - director, commercial and marketing, ITDC, it added.

