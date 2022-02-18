Jan domestic air traffic drops 42.7% on flight cancellations, curbs

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
Domestic airlines carry 300,000 passengers; festivals prompt travel
11.2 mn domestic air passengers in Dec; 6.6% higher than Nov: DGCA
Domestic air traffic in August jumps 34% sequentially, says DGCA
Airlines can now operate at full capacity, flight restrictions lifted
-
The first month of 2022 saw a slump in air traffic as airlines cancelled flights and states reintroduced curbs due to the Omicron wave of Covid-19.
Domestic airlines flew 6.4 million passengers in January, a sequential decline of 42.7 per cent. In December airlines had carried 11.2 million passengers – which was also the highest in 2021.
Traffic started slowing down from end December and airlines too reduced capacity to factor for the fall in demand. Market leader IndiGo cut its flights by 20 per cent in January. The daily passenger figure fell below 200,000.
Industry wide load factors among large airlines fell to 64.9 per cent in January from 79.2 per cent in December. Among the airlines SpiceJet reported the highest seat occupancy of 73.4 per cent while Go First reported the best on time performance of 94.5 per cent at four metro airports.
Industry experts said that the fall in traffic in January is one expected line due to the Omicron scare. Traffic however is showing signs of recovery in February with reduction of Covid-19 cases and easing of restrictions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU