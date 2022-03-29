K'taka CM bats for sustainable mining through integrated planning

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Will rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka: CM Bommai
Siddaramaiah meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses assembly bypolls in Karnataka
Gaming apps block access in Karnataka as ban takes effect
Karnataka's online gaming ban leaves the gaming industry disappointed
-
With rising concerns over environmental damage caused by mining, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called for promoting sustainable mining in the state, and directed the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited to formulate an integrated plan for this.
Launching the corporation's golden jubilee celebrations, he stressed on the importance of putting an end to the environmental destruction due to mining. "Plans should be drawn up for judicious use of minerals and restoration of environmental damage in a phased manner over the next 50 years. Mining should be undertaken in a scientific manner avoiding any damage to the environment," he said.
In a first for the country, the Karnataka government allocated Rs 100 crore under the head 'Green Budget' in the state's general budget for 2022-23. This has been done to offset the environmental deficit caused to nature over the years, Bommai said.
"Nature and man are part of the creation of the world. Thanks to modern technology, the mining waste has turned into wealth. Mining has a long history. The earlier generations have preserved the natural wealth for the future generations and it is our duty to maintain the balance and pass it on to the future generations. So we should move towards sustainable mining," he said.
--IANS
pvn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU