Kejriwal asks officials to complete road redesigning projects by 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed PWD officials to complete the ongoing projects of redesigning of roads here along the lines of European cities, within stipulated deadline.
He also visited Sriniwaspuri Ring Road and inspected the pilot project of redevelopment.
Kejriwal said the tender process of redesigning of roads should be done in a swift manner to complete the project by 2023.
He also chaired a review meeting with PWD Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officers of the department, on the status of the ongoing project of redesigning and streetscaping of seven road stretches and 540 km of identified roads, said a Delhi government statement.
"The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the stipulated deadline of 2023. The Public Works Department (PWD) should ensure removal of all obstacles as the projects need to be completed in two years," he said.
Under the pilot project, considerable progress has been made on the 35 km stretch. Redevelopment of about 5.5 km long road from Ring Road to Ashram has been completed, the statement said.
"Redevelopment of about 6 km of road from Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro Station is ongoing. Work is also underway on a road of about 5.2 km from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road in Pitampura's West Enclave area.
"The work of beautification of 3.1 km long road from Shivdaspuri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar t-Point to Pusa Road and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg is also underway. The redevelopment work area is to be completed by the end of this year," it said
The redesigning projects aims at removing road bottlenecks, increasing green cover and paving roadsides with grasses and shrubs to control dust pollution.
The redesigned roads will also have parking space, green belt and pedestrian lanes. The walls along the roads will be beautified with designs, the statement added.
