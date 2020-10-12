Kejriwal joins Punjab AAP's protest, seeks rollback of new farm laws

-
ALSO READ
Farm laws: AAP to 'gherao' Haryana CM Khattar's Karnal residence on Sunday
Covid-19: Raghav Chadha credits Kejriwal for improving situation in Delhi
Delhi in better situation as compared to June, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to head Delhi Cabinet meeting today
Donate oximeters to help villages fight against Covid: Kejriwal to people
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday participated in a protest organised here by the Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party and demanded a complete rollback of the three recently enacted central farm laws.
Addressing his party workers from Punjab at the Jantar Mantar agitation, Kejriwal said the AAP has a very clear stance on the farm laws.
"We want a complete rollback of the three laws. It is non-negotiable," he asserted,
"Second, a law on MSP (Minimum Support Price) must be brought in the country. The whole of Delhi is standing with farmers in this fight and as Delhi chief minister, I support you in this protest."
Kejriwal said some parties are indulging in politics over the three contentious farm laws.
"When the bill was being made a leader of the national party was present in the committee, and who congratulated the BJP for making the law, and made sure that the bill got passed and when it was passed they are protesting. Are people stupid?" Kejriwal said without naming anyone.
He further claimed that the BJP made a promise of implementing the Swaminathan Commission report but they are doing exact opposite to what was recommended in it.
"When they came asking for votes they said they will implement the Swaminathan report, but after winning what did they do? They are removing the MSP. When our government was formed in Delhi, government schools and hospitals were in a bad shape. So what did we do? We did not shut them, we improved them. The BJP has betrayed the farmers of this country," he said.
He was joined by senior party leader Sanjay Singh, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and other party MLAs at the protest.
The three laws -- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovid's assent.
The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave th way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.
The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmer better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU