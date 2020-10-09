Labour Bureau to conduct 3 surveys to gauge employment situation

-
ALSO READ
Govt collecting data on migrant workers' suicide from states: Gangwar
Govt working on database of migrant labourers: Union minister Gangwar
No data on deaths of labourers during migration due to lockdown: Govt
Doing away with labour laws is not feasible: Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Delhi Police, DCPCR say child labour cases increased during pandemic
-
The Labour Bureau would conduct three surveys on migration, domestic workers and professional bodies for evaluating the employment situation in the country especially during the coronavirus pandemic, a release said on Friday.
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar in the first meeting of an expert group on Thursday informed that the Labour Bureau would conduct three surveys, a labour ministry release said.
The expert group has been constituted by the government for a period of three years for providing technical guidance to Labour Bureau with respect to surveys on migration, professional bodies, domestic workers and other surveys. It is chaired by Prof S.P. Mukherjee, Emeritus Professor, University of Kolkata, and consists of eminent economists, statisticians and government functionaries.
"The government in an endeavour to understand the issues concerning special segments of labour has entrusted Labour Bureau with the task of conducting three ambitious surveys," Gangwar said.
While expressing deep concern over the difficulties faced by migrant workers in these pandemic times, he called upon the need for having reliable data on these workers and the issues being faced by them especially in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The database will enable the government to devise pragmatic solutions to improve their conditions and plan employment opportunities for them.
The migration survey to be undertaken by Labour Bureau will provide authentic estimates of the number of migrant workers in the country along with an assessment of the issues being faced by them.
Given the urgent need of this data, the minister urged the expert group to finalise all the technical details related to this survey at the earliest so that the same can be launched without any delay.
He also informed that to collect data on domestic workers, which constitute roughly 3 per cent of the workers in our country, a first of its kind survey on domestic workers will also be carried out by Labour Bureau.
The survey will further enable government to identify the issues being faced by this section and devise policies to improve their conditions.
The Minister stated that to effectively augment our available sources of data on employment and unemployment, the government has launched a Professional Bodies survey which will be undertaken by Labour Bureau.
Given the high proportion of employment generated in professions like charted accountants, lawyers, and doctors, there's a need to undertake a periodic estimation of the employment created in such professions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU