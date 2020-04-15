Lockdown: Sugar mills face working capital crunch as consumption dips

The extension of the lockdown till May 3 has further compounded the working capital woes of domestic mills owing to the steep fall in consumption, export market hurdles and a sudden dip in power cogeneration realisation.

All these matrices are expected to accentuate the outstanding situation at a time when the industrial and commercial lockdown to contain the pandemic has created a severe livelihood challenges for the people.

According to a report of CARE Ratings, the pandemic was exerting pressure on consumption patterns due to curbs on social gatherings and outings, and reduced offtake from beverage and other FMCG companies.





“This has even led to a fall in domestic and international prices recently. The export of sugar is also likely to get affected due to a fall in international prices and supply-chain disruption at various ports,” the rating agency forecast.

Increasing inventory with the mills and delays in receiving cogenerated power sales from respective state discoms are expected to intensify their working capital requirements and result in mounting cane arrears, which will put pressure on their liquidity in the near term, the report said.



The FMCG and beverage companies are either working on reduced capacities or have suspended operations, impacting annual sugar consumption. In the current scenario, CARE Ratings expects domestic sugar consumption falling to about 25 million tonnes (MT), from 26 MT expected previously.

“The dip in the domestic sugar demand coupled with the non-offtake of export consignment has created a tough situation for the industry. Nearly, all the mills have exhausted their working capital corpus since the cash flow has been severely hit over the past few weeks of the lockdown,” UP Association (UPSMA) secretary Deepak Guptara told Business Standard today.

UP is country’s top producer and is expected to produce nearly 12 MT of sugar in the current 2019-20 crushing season. The total domestic output has been pegged at 26.5 MT.

Recently, the UPSMA had apprised the union food and public distribution secretary of the “most adverse and challenging” circumstances due to phenomenon that the industry was facing. It urged the central government to clear pending claims for buffer subsidy on priority, apart from setting up a special fund to clear export subsidy dues for which claims were pending with the government.





The Association also lamented the nose-diving of ethanol sales due to lower demand by the oil companies and urged the Centre to consider increasing the blending percentage to 15%, from current 10 per cent, in UP, where ethanol availability is in abundance.

The Indian Association (ISMA) had also asked the oil marketing companies (OMC) to reallocate ethanol to deficient depots in the backdrop of fall in demand for mixing in petrol and consequent shortage of storage spaces in some depots.





The industry has suggested NABARD be advised to release interest subvention claim due under the Soft Loan Scheme of the Centre to support the mills.

Meanwhile, the CARE report said with the impact of fall in crude prices, the expectation of Brazil to increase sugar production and covid-19 pandemic, there has been a decline in the global prices.

The in the international market were down by 20 per cent to 11.8 cent per pound in March 2020 from 14.8 cents per pound in Feb 2020. “Owing to on-going pandemic & low crude price, CARE Ratings believe it is unlikely that the global will bounce back to earlier levels of Jan or Feb 2020. This may put some pressure on the exports from India.”



