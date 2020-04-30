Lockdown: UP to explore alternative revenue sources to improve cash flow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has asked officials to explore alternative sources of revenue to counter the negative impact of the (Covid-19) on the state’s coffers.

Chairing a review meeting, Adityanath asked for a special committee to be instituted and a roadmap to be prepared for increasing the state’s revenues and perking up cash flow through alternative sources.

“UP is among the few states, which has neither cut nor delayed the payment of salaries to its employees,” UP additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told the media here this evening. For example, he said, the housing department had been asked to expedite the process of free-holding and compounding, so that it earns additional revenue to the exchequer and such matters are resolved.

Besides, the CM has stressed the importance of attracting fresh investment in the prevailing circumstances and rebooting the stalled industrial activities in the state.

Recently, Adityanath had directed officials to prepare a post-Covid-19 economic strategy, including attracting investment from leading industrialised nations. The CM had noted it was important to plan early for overcoming the tough economic challenges borne out of lockdown, and that a dedicated team was needed to be formed. He had directed UP industrial development minister Satish Mahana and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister Sidharth Nath Singh to initiate a dialogue with the ambassadors of these countries.



Amid reports of companies planning to shift manufacturing bases outside China following outbreak, the UP government is identifying such corporations mainly based out of Japan, South Korea, the US, European Union, so that a targetted strategy could be formulated to woo them.

Meanwhile, he asked officials to procure portable ventilators and infrared thermometers from the UP Covid1-9 Care Fund and to improve the availability of oxygen and ventilators in level 2 and 3 hospitals. “The CM has stressed that the number of Covid-19 beds across the state is increased to 100,000 to deal with any eventuality,” Awasthi said adding the infection and death rates were among the lowest in UP.

At the same time, the state is planning to identify private hospitals, which could be designated for COVID-19 treatment if needed.

The various state and central government institutions, which are equipped with functional biochemistry laboratories could also be used for providing testing facilities in the state. “The CM has set the target of making UP as the top state with regards to coronavirus sample testing,” he informed.

UP has reported 2,203 coronavirus cases across 60 districts, of which 513 have been discharged, while 39 persons succumbed to the disease, leaving 1,651 active cases. Of these 60 districts, 6 have now become free of coronavirus after all the patients were discharged.