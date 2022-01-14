Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 17.76 crore to repair lakes in Latur

The government has sanctioned Rs 17.76 crore to repair seepage lakes in Udgir and Jalkot tehsils of district, state Minister Sanjay Bansode said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister for water supply and public works said the repairs will help increase the area under irrigation.

"A fund of Rs 17.76 crore has been sanctioned for repairing lakes at Udgir and Jalkot. Of this, Rs 13.35 crore will be used for repairing 39 lakes in Udgir and Rs 4.41 crore will be utilised for 23 slakes in Jalkot. The repair will increase the area under irrigation," Bansode said.

The government had asked for a proposal under the Chief Minister's Water Conservation Scheme to repair damaged lakes. Accordingly, the water conservation department was instructed to survey the most dangerous lakes in Udgir and Jalkot tehsils, he said.

The water conservation department inspected the lakes and prepared a budget to repair 39 seepage lakes in Udgir and 23 in Jalkot, the minister said.

The department of soil and water conservation has given the administrative approval for Rs 4.41 crore, he said.

At least 1,522 cubic feet of water will be created from the repaired seepage lakes in Udgir and Jalkot tehsils and 328-hectare area will be restored, he added.

