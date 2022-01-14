PHDCCI for removing customs duty on copper concentrate in Budget

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Friday said it has suggested to the government to remove customs duty on copper concentrate as the move would encourage domestic companies to manufacture value added products in India, instead of importing the same under free trade pacts.
The customs duty on copper concentrate is at 2.5 per cent.
It also pitched for increasing the basic custom duty on copper cathodes on refined copper products from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.
"In order to protect India from being a dumping ground of metal scrap, it's important to make stricter operating norms for the scrap recyclers, so as to abide by an environmentally friendly process," it added.
These suggestions were made by the chamber as part of its pre-Budget recommendations.
Further, the chamber suggested imposition of 10 per cent standard customs duty on import of paper and paperboards from ASEAN, South Korea and China.
It said these products should be kept in the negative list while reviewing the existing free trade agreements (FTAs) and formulating new pacts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU