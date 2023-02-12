JUST IN
Business Standard

March heat to determine wheat crop this year in in North India: Experts

A significant drop in per hectare yields of wheat for second year this year due to unusually high temperatures could have an impact on Centre's annual wheat procurement plan

Topics
wheat | commodities | climate

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

wheat production
So far, the high day temperatures in North is not believed to have any significant impact on the final yields

Temperatures in March will be critical to determining the impact of any unusual heatwave conditions on this year’s wheat crop in North India. It is that time of the year when the crop enters its vital grain-filling stage, say meteorologists and crop experts.

Read our full coverage on wheat

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 18:49 IST

