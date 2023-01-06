JUST IN
Farm sector growth pegged at 3.5% in FY23: first advance estimates
Business Standard

Big Tech uneasy over call for introduction of a digital competition law

Govt studying Parl panel's recommendations to introduce new rule to ensure transparency

Topics
Tech companies | Parliament

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

digital, online, e-commerce, super apps

The Parliamentary standing committee’s recommendations for introduction of a new Digital Competition Act to rein in Big Tech has given rise to serious concerns among global tech companies in India. The government is studying the suggestions of the committee on finance, which has suggested that a new Digital Competition Act be introduced to rein in Big Tech and ensure fair and transparent competition.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 21:11 IST

