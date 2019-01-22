Modi, Mauritian PM hold talks at NRI event in Varanasi, vow to deepen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Tuesday and vowed to deepen ties in sectors such as trade and investment and boost bilateral development partnership.

"Cementing brotherly ties. PM@narendramodi and PM Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius held warm and productive discussions on the margins of #PBD2019. Discussed enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, development partnership and cultural linkages," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

India is the largest trading partner of Mauritius and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to the Indian Ocean island nation since 2007. India's exports to Mauritius comprise largely of petroleum products.

Earlier, in his address at the inaugural session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Jugnauth hailed Prime Minister Modi's leadership, saying India had transformed under him and taken many initiatives to facilitate the less fortunate to have better access to opportunities.

"The world applauds the impressive economic performance of India and the transformation of this country under your leadership Modi-ji. Your wish for a modern and prosperous India has inspired many initiatives like Skill India, Digital India, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Smart City, Start Up-India, Swachch Bharat, Ayushman Bharat and many others," he told the meet, also attended by Modi.