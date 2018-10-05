JUST IN
RBI lowers retail inflation projection for H2 of FY19 to 3.9-4.5%
Modi-Putin summit: India, Russia to develop 6 nuclear power plant projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held summit talks on Friday in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday
India and Russia signed a pact on Friday to develop six nuclear power projects in India, following summit talks between their leaders in New Delhi.  
 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed to cooperate on India's plan for a manned space mission.  
