Modi-Putin summit: India, Russia to develop 6 nuclear power plant projects

-
ALSO READ
Modi-Putin summit: From S-400 Triumf to manned space flight, 8 pacts signed
Modi, Putin talk multi-nation trade corridor being built by India via Iran
Modi-Putin summit: Energy cooperation, terrorism, geopolitics discussed
Modi, Putin take yacht ride, discuss BRICS, North-South Transport Corridor
Putin to arrive in New Delhi today; likely to sign S-400 deal with India
-
India and Russia signed a pact on Friday to develop six nuclear power projects in India, following summit talks between their leaders in New Delhi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed to cooperate on India's plan for a manned space mission.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU